Youth in the provinces of Bulawayo and Mat North have received 120 heifers under the Presidential heifer-pass on scheme today.

This is a strategy set to improve livestock production in the country as well as to empower the young people.

Bulawayo was allocated 50 and Mat North 70.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa introduced the program to boost the national herd which had been affected by natural catastrophes such drought and diseases.

Zimbabwe’s is known to be anchored mainly on agriculture, thus the growing of crops and rearing of animals.

Apparently, Matabeleland Provinces are good for animal husbandry as opposed to growing of crops.

Zwnews