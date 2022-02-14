A 41-year old Shurugwi man is in hot soup after he was last week arrested when police found 104 plants of mbanje growing in his backyard.

Police identified the suspect as Pasca Mathe of Peak Mine in Shurugwi, Midlands Province.

Mathe was arrested after a tip-off.

“A total of 104 plants of dagga, measuring between 3 to 5m tall were uprooted and taken to Shurugwi Police Station as exhibits and the suspect is in custody waiting for trial,” said provincial police spokesperson, Emmanuel Mahoko.

He also called upon members of the public to observe the laws put in place by the Government and to report anyone dealing with dangerous drugs to the Police saying the drugs pose a huge threat to the mental and psychological wellbeing of the populace.

mirror/Zwnews