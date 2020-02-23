A 20-year-old man from Nkulumane suburb in Bulawayo who allegedly raped his minor sister twice in one day, has been remanded in custody to 3 March, 2020.

The man, whose name cannot be revealed to protect the identity of the child, was not asked to plead guilty for rape charges when he appeared before Western Commonage magistrate Gladmore Mushove.

It is alleged that the accused, who stays in the same house with the victim, raped the minor twice on 16 February this year.

“The accused person had sexual intercourse once with the minor at home without her consent. Afterwards, he took her to a bushy area where he had sexual intercourse with her, again”, state prosecutor Kenneth Shava told the court.

In denying the accused bail, Mushove said the alleged rapist could interfere with state witnesses since he stays at the same house with the complainant.

