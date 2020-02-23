Michelle Kawome, former wife to South Africa based Zimbabwe fuel tycoon, Uncle Roland, is now officially off the market after getting married to her wealthy fiance in a lavish traditional wedding attended by a host of celebrities and local media houses in Harare yesterday.

The new fiancee as been identified as Thomas.

Michelle has been recently linked to a number of powerful man including General Chiwenga and top Harare lawyer Edmore Jori who crashed and died in a motorcar accident while chasing the socialite.

Jori was reportedly chasing after Michelle from Pabloz Night club when disaster happened.

But while the legal fraternity, family and friends were plunged into mourning, the intrusive social media was awash with theories on what might have led to the fatal accident.

All the theories featured Jori’s lover and trendy Harare businesswoman, Michelle Kawome, who is suspected to be VP Chiwenga’s secret sweetheart.

While she denies Chiwenga affair, close associates of Michelle say she has recently become “quite wealthy” – travelling to exotic holiday destinations and exchanging luxury vehicles.