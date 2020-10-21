A 37-year old man from Makokoba suburb in Bulawayo has been dragged before the courts of justice after he allegedly stabbed his wife with an empty bottle for defying his orders not to attend a birthday party that was taking place in the same populous neighborhood.

The man, Vincent Moyo from Makokoba suburb allegedly assaulted his wife Busisiwe Sibanda when he met her in the streets of Makokoba suburb on while on her way from a birthday party that he had barred her from attending.

Reports say Moyo assaulted his wife for defying his orders not to come home after sunset after she attended the birthday party which was taking place at St Columbus High School in Bulawayo’s oldest township.

Moyo was remanded in custody to October 26 following his appearance before Bulawayo magistrate Shepherd Munjanja.

However, Sibanda who had blue eyes due to the assault, however, felt pity for her husband and begged the magistrate to remand him out of custody.

Representing the state, Terrence Chakabuda said on the 10th of October 2020 at around 2300 hours the complainant was coming from a birthday party when she met the accused person a few meters from their place of residence and the accused person attacked the complainant for disrespecting him.

“He broke a beer bottle and stabbed her on both hands, back and on the head before he assaulted the complainant all over the body using clenched fists,” Chakabuda told the court.

After the assault, the complainant allegedly fell down and the accused person went on to assault her using clenched fists and booted feet all over her body resulting in her seeking medical attention at Mpilo Central Hospital.

Domestic violence cases have increased by more than 100 percent during the ongoing Covid-19-induced national lockdown.

Institutions that fight against abuse have reported that psychological, emotional, verbal, physical, economical and other kinds of abuse have increased against both sexes as perpetrators spend every hour of the day locked down with their victims.

state media

Like 224 Dislike 28

98653

0

0

cookie-check

Bulawayo man stabs party-going wife with empty broken beer bottle

no