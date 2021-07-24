A police officer stationed at Khumalo Police Station in Bulawayo was arrested after he allegedly duped his workmate and a student at the National University of Science and Technology (Nust) of US$1 800 and US$2 500 in a foiled gold deal.

Prosper Mazokera (35) landed himself in trouble after he allegedly swindled his colleague Tawedzerwa Johane and Patmos Nyavanhu, a Nust student, after allegedly lying to them that he was dealing in gold.

Using the same modus operandi, he is alleged to have convinced him to give him US$1 800 which he claimed would accumulate every month.

After being smooth-talked and convinced that he had struck a lucrative deal, Johane gave him the amount in question.

state media