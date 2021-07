Former liberation war fighter under the ZPRA wing David Hlabanga has died.

Hlabanga was a battalion commander during the Conmara fight been ZPRA and ZANLA soon after independence.

He was arrested and put in jail after the clashes.

Hlabanga served jail time alongside former intelligence supremo Dumiso Dabengwa.

Other notable names jailed together with the two include Lookout Masuku.

Meanwhile, more details regarding funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.

