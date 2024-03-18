Bulawayo City warns of water cuts

The City of Bulawayo has warned of water cuts in the town and surrounding areas.
In a public notice, the City of Bulawayo said this is attributed to electrical maintenance works.
The country’s second largest city said during the period, no water would be pumped into the city and
Apparently, Bulawayo faces a perennial water crisis which in some instances have been further exacerbated by droughts.
