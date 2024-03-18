37 women arrested for demonstrating against husbands’ employer

The Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) say they are assisting 37 women who were arrested for demonstrating against their husbands’ employer, Trojan mine.

They were expressing their grievances as the mine has failed to pay their husbands for several months.

ZLHR condemned the arrest saying it violates the women’s rights as enshrined in the country’s supreme law.

“For exercising their constitutional right to freedom to demonstrate & petition against poor working conditions for their husbands, these Bindura women ended up being apprehended by police.”

It is reported that the mine has failed to pay their workers for several months, this allegedly left their wives with no other options than staging a protest.

Zwnews