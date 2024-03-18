37 women arrested for demonstrating against husbands’ employer

The Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) say they are assisting 37 women who were arrested for demonstrating against their husbands’ employer, Trojan mine.
They were expressing their grievances as the mine has failed to pay their husbands for several months.
ZLHR condemned the arrest saying it violates the women’s rights as enshrined in the country’s supreme law.
“For exercising their constitutional right to freedom to demonstrate & petition against poor working conditions for their husbands, these Bindura women ended up being apprehended by police.”
It is reported that the mine has failed to pay their workers for several months, this allegedly left their wives with no other options than staging a protest.
Zwnews
By Naison Bangure LAST week, James Manyika (pictured), a Zimbabwean-American and Google’s first senior vice-president… Read More
The City of Bulawayo has warned of water cuts in the town and surrounding areas.… Read More
Maize hectarage fell by 12% this season as farmers planted less due to the drought,… Read More
...71-year-old dictator becomes Russia's longest-serving leader for more than 20 years... MOSCOW, Russia – President… Read More
Zim Facebook Celebrity's Naked Act Shocks Police at Harare Central Police Station In a startling… Read More
The plight of Madzibaba Ishmael's two children, Shadreck, 11, and Amon, 13, has sparked concern… Read More