The Health Ministry has published the following statement updating the nation about COVID-19 cases in Zimbabwe.

Of all the PCR tests done in Harare today, one was positive for COVID-I 9 while all PCR tests done in Bulawayo today were negative for COVID-19.

Bulawayo situation:

Case #19 is a 4-year-old girl. while cases #20, 21 and 22 involve 10-year-old, 14-year-old and 16- year-old female residents of Bulawayo, who were all contacts of case #I6. They were tested by the local Rapid Response Team as part of our intensified surveillance and contact tracing for COVID-19. All are stable, on self-isolation at home and with mild disease.

Case #23 is a 52-year-old female resident of Bulawayo, who was a contact of case #15. She was also tested by the local Rapid Response team as part of our Intensified surveillance and contact tracing for COV1D-19. She is stable, on self-isolation at home and with mild disease.