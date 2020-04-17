Zim musician Baba Harare was taken to Wilkins Hospital early this week for COVID-19 tests after he complained of severe chest pains and breathing difficulties at his Budiriro home.

The development was confirmed by his manager Filder “Mama Filo” Muchabaiwa. She said:

Yes, Baba Harare is unwell but we are monitoring his situation since he is taking some medication.

He developed some chest pains and breathing problems but as we speak right now, he is responding well to medication.

To date, doctors have conducted several tests from blood tests and even COVID-19.

We had to call an ambulance which took him to Wilkins (Infectious Diseases) Hospital early this week where he was also attended to by the staff but he is fine.

Initially, we were scared because his condition was bad as he is beginning to show signs of improvement.

Mama Filo added that the 31-year-old Hat Yemurara singer was set to travel to his rural home in Bikita to rest for a couple of days.

She assured Baba Harare’s fans that the singer is not seriously ill and will be back in action soon.-HMetro