Butcheries in Bulawayo have been warned to be on the lookout of anyone trying to sell zebra meat following the arrest of a 62-year-old man from Nguboyenja suburb who was found in possession of Zebra skin and tail, CITE has learnt.

The accused person has been identified as Jabulani Sifelani.

In a statement, Bulawayo police spokesperson, Inspector Abednico Ncube said the police received a tipoff that a zebra skin had been dumped in a drainage system in Northend.

“On 19 January 2021 at around 1600hours, police received a tip-off to the effect that there had been a sighting of a zebra skin dumped in a drainage system along Kirton road, Northend, Bulawayo amid fears that the meat might find its way to some of our butcheries,” said Inspector Ncube.

“Police acted on the information and upon reaching the crime scene they found the accused in possession of the zebra skin and a tail. The accused person was arrested and taken to ZRP Khumalo where is currently detained.”

He warned the public that only authorised and licenced individuals are permitted by the law to be in possession of an animal trophy.

“We urge and appeal to all butcheries to be on the lookout of anyone wishing to sell them the meat. Communities are also warned against buying meat from the streets. It’s either you slaughter your own or buy from butcheries,” said Inspector Ncube.

Meanwhile, the police are also investigating two incidents of cobber cables theft amounting to US$18 500 in total.

In both incidents, accused persons are unknown and nothing so far been recovered.

“Circumstances are that on the 19th of January 2021 at around 0900 hours, the informant received a phone call from ZETDC control room informing him that some copper cables were stolen along Gwanda road, Sunninghill, Bulawayo. On the same day at around 1100 hours, an informant made a report at ZRP Hillside.

“Police and ZETDC personnel attended the scene and discovered that the unknown accused person(s) used an unknown object to cut and steal 250 metres x 35mm of overhead copper cables and went away unnoticed. The total value of stolen property is US$15 000-00 and nothing was recovered,” said Inspector Ncube.

He added that, “On the same day, residents of Entumbane reported at ZRP Entumbane that there were some hanging copper cables. Police and ZEDTC officials attended the scene and observed that about 50 metres of earth copper cables were cut and stolen from a pole.

“It was also discovered that in the same area the unknown accused persons had cut and stolen about 100 metres of earth copper cables from a pole. The total value of stolen property is US$3 500-00 and nothing was recovered. In both cases accused persons are not known and investigations are in progress,” said Bulawayo Police spokesperson.

Inspector Ncube urged anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of the accused persons to contact their nearest police station. -Cite Zw