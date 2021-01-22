Former Education Minister Aeneas Chigwedere has died. The news was announced by various Zimbabwe online media outlets this morning.

He was 81.

He is survived by his wife Emilia and four children.

According to state media, the former Education Minister and Mashonaland East Governor and renowned historian passed on this morning. His son Casper Chigwedere confirmed his father’s death saying “he died after suffering from Covid-19 related complications.”

The former ZANU PF politician served as the Minister of Education, Sports, and Culture from 2001 until 2008.

He has also been a headmaster, traditional chief, headman, author and historian.