A Buhera family was left in grief after twins, Takudzwa and Tanyaradzwa Machaka (6) were burnt to death at Machaka Village in Chief Nerutanga’s area.

The hut in which they were sleeping with their mother caught fire on Monday night, the family also lost all its clothes, blankets and harvested crop in the inferno.

Efforts to get a comment from Manicaland Police Spokesperson Inspector Luxson Chananda were futile.

Sources told Chipinge Times that the hut which served as both the kitchen and bedroom caught fire at around 9:30pm when Melody Zimbondi (31) was sleeping with her four children Rumbidzai Chikomo (13), Takudzwa (6), Tanyaradzwa (6) and Tinotenda Machaka (3).

Zimbondi woke up to choking smoke and realized that the hut was on fire. She called out neighbours who managed to rescue Rumbidzai and Tinotenda who were, however, seriously burnt and are in critical condition.

The twins could not be retrieved from the hut as the fire intensified and they were burnt beyond recognition.

Zimbondi sustained some burns and Rumbidzai and Tinotenda were rushed to Murambinda Hospital.

Meanwhile, incidents in which people and property have been lost in fires is common, especially during winter seasons when people try to warn their sleeping rooms with fire.

In some cases, people have been suffocated after the burning fires; exhaust oxygen leading to death.

Apparently, the police is on record encouraging people to put out fires before going to sleep and to ensure enough ventilation.

-Masvingo Mirror/ Zwnews