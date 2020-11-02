BUHERA – Members of a Buhera family recently set eight vicious dogs on cops who had come to make an arrest.

They then stripped one of the officers naked before forcing him to leave without his clothes and two cellphones. They also severely assaulted the officers with knobkerries.

Constable Fungai Chiminya and Obert Kambewu were assaulted at Hwechuma Village under Chief Nyashanu in Buhera at around 9pm on October 22, 2020.

Two members of the family, Most Hwechuma (20) and Morris Chuma (31) have since been arrested and Most was sentenced to two years in jail by Murambinda magistrate Tapiwa Kuhudzai after being convicted for assaulting police officers.

He was sentenced on Tuesday while Morris, who appeared in court on Wednesday is yet to hear his verdict.

The two cops and had come to arrest Morris, who was wanted on a rape case. Six months of Most’s charges were suspended for five years. Three other accused members of the family are still at large.

Witness Hamudi representing the State said the two cops Chiminya and Kambewu went to Hwechuma, Village to arrest Morris wanted in connection with a rape case.

Upon arrival the cops introduced themselves to Morris and tried to apprehend him, but he overpowered them and called family members to help him.

Morris, Most and others who are on the run attacked the two cops with stones, thereby forcing them to run away. Morris then unleashed eight dogs on cops.

Morris caught up with Kambewu and stripped him of all his clothes down to the underwear. He took away the clothes and two cellphones and let him go naked.

Kambewu sustained bruises on the back, swollen legs and wounds on the legs as a result of dog bites and was having difficulties in walking.

Minya managed to escape and seek refuge in a kitchen at Diana Hwechuma’s homestead.

A report was made to ZRP Murambinda who then attended the scene. Kambewu’s clothes were recovered dumped at Diana Hwechuma’s homestead. The two cell phones were recovered from Morris’ bedroom hidden under the blankets. Two knobkerries which were used to commit the crime were also recovered from the same room.

Morris was arrested on October 28 after a raid by the Police. -Masvingo Mirror

