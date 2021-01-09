TWO rogue Beitbridge based police officers have been arrested for allegedly assaulting an unlawful entry and theft suspect to death, burnt his remains which they then stashed in a sack and hid them in a drainage system to conceal the crime.

The two police officers – Constables Xander Siasayi (33) and Daniel Peyani (32) of Tuli and Zezani police camps were arrested on Friday for the offence they allegedly committed while investigating an unlawful entry and theft case which had occured at Toporo Special Bottle Store in Zezani.

Police spokesperson for Matabeleland South Province Inspector Loveness Mangena confirmed the incident and said investigations were underway.

Insp Mangena further said they were still searching for the missing parts of the victim and trying to find out how and why the body was burnt.

Insp Marisa discovered that the now deceased was arrested but no warned and cautioned statement had been recorded from him.

He also discovered that the unlawful entry and theft report was not recorded in the report book at the base. A search was commissioned on 7 January and the decomposing remains of the deceased were found stashed in a white sack inside a concrete drainage system.

A skull, which was detached from the body, two legs and two arms were also found.

The clothes and body parts seemed to have been burnt before being stashed in the sack.

state media