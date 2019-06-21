BREAKING:Warriors Finally Get Their Money

Zimbabwe national team players have started receiving their money following threats to boycott tonight’s Afcon opener against Egypt.

The Warriors told Zifa that they will not fulfill the encounter if the association failed to pay US$9 000 to each player this afternoon.

There was a meeting last night between the two parties and it seemed like they had reached a common ground, only for players to retracted this morning and gave the football body an ultimatum.

Zifa president Felton Kamambo arrived in Egypt today and explained that the money was deposited a few days ago but took long to reflect.

The Warriors are now set to play tonight as they kick-start their Afcon campaign.

Source -Soccer24Zimbabwe