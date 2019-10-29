Zimbabwe to introduce new currency in November..2 weeks from now..RBZ Chief

HARARE: Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) Governor Dr John Mangudya has just announced that the central bank will release a new Zimbabwe currency in two weeks(November, 2019).

It will introduce new $2 and $5 Zimbabwe Dollar notes and not bond notes as well as $2 bond coins in circulation in the next two weeks.

The governor dropped the bombshell at the inaugural press conference given by the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on Tuesday afternoon.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube had previously said that Zimbabwe would have a new currency before the end of the year. However, they were accused of ambushing Zimbabwean citizens and the business community when they introduced the RTGS$ as a new currency barely a month later.

More Details On New Money To Follow