The leader of Goodness and Mercy Ministries Tapiwa Freddy has been cleared of rape charges by a Harare Court.

This came after Freddy’s application for discharge was moved to today by magistrate Gloria Takundwa.

Freddy is facing two counts of rape and one of assault and the complainant testified that she was threatened with a spiritual curse if she refused.

He was accused of raping Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation presenter, Rutendo Makuti Rukweza.

More details to follow…