Energy explorer Invictus Energy has picked US firm Baker Hughes to provide well services at its Muzarabani prospect in Zimbabwe.

Invictus plans to drill the first exploration well in the first half of 2022 to confirm gas/oil. Europe’s Exalo was contracted in Dec to drill.

Baker Hughes will provide services such as cementing, mudlogging, drilling fluids, directional drilling and logging, installation of wellhead equipment and project management.

Baker Hughes, one of the world’s largest oilfield service providers, operates in more than 120 countries. Newzwire