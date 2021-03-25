Zimbabwe Warriors through to Africa Cup of Nations after Zambia drop Points in a fiery encounter against Algeria in Lusaka

Final scores Zambia 3, Algeria 3

It was a match Zambia could have won but they wasted many opportunities in the final minutes of the game.

The Warriors of Zimbabwe did themselves a big favour by beating the Zebras of Botswana in the other Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers group H match by a goal to nil.

The match was played earlier , Thursday evening, at Obed Itani Chilume Stadium in Botswana.

The Warriors’ goal came from the boot of Perfect Chikwende in the 14th minute.

Looking at the way Zambia played in Lusaka against Algeria, there is no way a depleted Zimbabwe could have outplayed the Chipolopolo side that gave the desert Foxes a good run for their money.

GROUP H LOG TABLE

GROUP H LIVE STANDINGS MP W D L GF GA GD PTS ALGERIA 5 3 2 0 14 6 8 11 ZIMBABWE 5 2 2 1 6 6 0 8 BOTSWANA 5 1 1 3 2 4 -2 4 ZAMBIA 5 1 1 3 6 12 -6 4

GO WARRIORS!!!