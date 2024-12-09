The Zimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front (ZANU PF) National Youth League has been reshuffled.

Here are the new appointments announced by ZANU-PF National Youth Secretary Tino Machakaire.

The ruling party is said to be divided over who should be President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa’s successor.

President Mnangagwa’s second and final term ends in 2028, however reports are that he wants to hold onto power.

A certain faction is calling for a constitutional amendment to allow Mnangagwa to stay in power beyond his term limit.

Zwnews