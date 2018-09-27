BREAKING News: Tendayi Darikwa gets Zimbabwean passport, to play for Warriors vs DRC..picture

Britain based Tendai David Darikwa has managed to secure his Zimbabwean passport making him eligible to play for the Warriors.

Darikwa who plays for Nottingham Forest was born in Nottingham City in the United Kingdom.

He has always wanted to play for Zimbabwe but could not get passport due to stringent and restrictive red tape measures used by the previous administration.

The right back is likely to feature in Sunday Chidzambwa’s starting eleven after his name was included in the final 23 man squad to face DRC this month.