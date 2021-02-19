Reports filtering through are that Norton Independent Member of Parliament Temba Mliswa has been arrested by police in Karoi.

According to NewsHawks, he told the publication that he has been arrested for conducting a youth development programme despite giving them prior necessary notifications.

He is said to be currently detained in Karoi, while the charges he is facing are yet to be known.

Meanwhile, Mliswa is out of prison on bail after he was arrested during a live presser recently for violating COVID-19 restrictions.

He was released on $20 000 bail by Harare magistrate Vongai Guuriro after the state did not oppose bail.

As part of his bail conditions, Mliswa was ordered to surrender his passport, report to the police once a week and not to hold any press conference until the finalisation of the matter.

Mliswa condemned his arrest, saying one day justice will prevail in his case as he said his arrest was motivated by the fact that he was going to expose some powerful people in the government of Zimbabwe.

He later warned those ‘persecuting’ him that power does not last forever.

-Zwnews