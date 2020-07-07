Zimbabwe’s Health Minister Obadiah Moyo has been fired by President Emmerson Mnangagwa for “conduct inappropriate for a Government minister” after he was implicated in a coronavirus equipment procurement scandal which has since been termed Covidgate.

The dismissal of Moyo was confirmed by the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services.

PRESS STATEMENT BY THE CHIEF SECRETARY TO THE PRESIDENT AND CABINET: DR M J M SIBANDA ON THE REMOVAL FROM OFFICE OF CABINET MINISTER, OBEDIAH MOYO Please be advised that His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Cde E D Mnangagwa, has in terms of section 340, subsection (1), paragraph (1), as read with section 104, subsection (1) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe has removed Dr Obediah Moyo from the office of Cabinet Minister with immediate effect for conduct inappropriate for a Government Minister.