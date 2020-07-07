It remains a fact that MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa and his Zanu PF counterpart President Emmerson Mnangagwa are, politically speaking, sworn enemies but the Zimbabwean strongman had to disregard the animosity which has its roots in the disputed 2018 poll, to console his nemesis, whose mother died yesterday.

And as condolence messages continued to pour from all corners after the announcement of Gogo Chamisa, or Mai Nerison as she was otherwise called by Gutu villagers, another ‘unlikely symphathiser’ came in the person of Chamisa’s political arch-nemesis and MDC-T leader Thokozani Khupe.

Mnangagwa took to his micro-blogging Twitter handle to console the Chamisa family Tuesday morning.

“I was sad to hear of the passing of Ambuya Chamisa, the mother of Nelson Chamisa. Our thoughts and prayers are with @nelsonchamisa and the Chamisa family at this difficult time,” he tweeted.

And, albeit her known differences with Chamisa over mass purges of MDC-A legislators and councillors, including the episodic takeover of the party headquarters Harvest House, Khupe also joined Chamisa in mourning Mai Nerison.

The opposition leader’s mother collapsed and died while in her garden in rural Gutu yesterday.

Meanwhile the MDC Alliance Midlands Province has ralliec itd supporters to throng Gutu and bid farewell to their leader’s late mother.

While burial arrangements will be notified in due course we urge all MDC Alliance supporters, in Midlands province in particular and Zimbabwe in general, to flood the Chamisa homestead in Gutu on the day of burial in order to give our heroine mother a befeating burial. May her soul rest in eternal peace,” said provincial spokesperson Dr Takavafira Zhou in a statement.

Zwnews