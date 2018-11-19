BREAKING News: Massive FIRE burns down Edgars shop in Kadoma

LATEST: Edgars store in Kadoma and some surrounding buildings were gutted by fire late in the evening today.

It is suspected that the source of the problem is an electrical fault believed to have been caused by Chinese operating in the shop next to the razed complex.

Edgars and Jet shops did not recover anything, only a Coloursell managed to recover a few items from the smoke.

This comes in the wake of similar fires reported at Glen View in Harare today and Mpilo Hospital in Bulawayo yesterday afternoon.

Zimbabweans are still mourning the death of 42 travellers who were killed by fire when a gas canister exploded inside Brooklyn bus.

Below are pictures coming from Kadoma: