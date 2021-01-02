Dorothy Shamuyarira, the wife of the late national hero, Dr Nathan Shamuyarira, has died from Covid-19 at Parirenyatwa Hospital.

She was 89.

Dora, as her husband affectionately called her, was a nurse by profession at the same hospital but retired decades ago.

Renowned investigative journalist, Hopewell Chin’ono has made a post confirming the development. Shamuyarira is one of the few, if not only, Zanu PF ministers who resigned voluntarily in 1999.

Meanwhile, senior government official Nick Mangwana says the surge in coronavirus cases in the country is not because of movements of people from SA.

“It’s convenient to believe that the current coronavirus rate of infection is related to the Christmas movement from SA.

“But the honest truth is that, out of 459 cases recorded in 48 hours, only one is imported from SA. The rest are local transmission. The disease is in our midst,” he said.

-Zwnews