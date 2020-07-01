Dr Thokozani Khupe leader of MDC-T has recalled more MDC Alliance senators in a move viewed as a strategy to instill loyalty from Nelson Chamisa’s legislators and to portray her as a powerful force as she goes head to head with Mwonzora for party presidency later this month.

The recalls come few days after opposition leader Nelson Chamisa made it clear that President Mnangagwa is responsible for the dismissals.

Said Chamisa:

“They have been recalled by Zanu-PF, by Mnangagwa together with the Speaker of Parliament (Advocate Jacob Mudenda) conniving to entrench authoritarianism, a one-party State and trying to reverse the will of the people in 2018, trying to take away what they had taken away when they rigged the election.”

The Senators recalled today are:

Gideon Shoko, Helen Zviviri, Sphiwe Ncube, Tapfumanei Muzoda, Meliwe Phuti, Phylis Ndlovu, Herbert Sinampande, Kerencia Chabuka.

Chamisa says Mnangagwa is using the courts, Parliament, the army and police to silence and decimate the MDC Alliance by sponsoring some elements within the opposition movement as a way of pushing for a one-party State.

He added: