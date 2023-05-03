Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) deputy chairperson Job Sikhala has been found guilty of obstructing the course of justice on allegations that he videoed a statement that interfered with Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP)’s investigations into the murder of Moreblessing Ali in 2022.

The Zengeza West Member of Parliament has been convicted on a charge of attempting to defeat the course of justice for saying Zanu PF mobs killed the opposition activist Moreblessing Ali, who was abducted and later found dead.

Sikhala was family lawyer.

Convicting him, the court said he misdirected police.

Sentence is expected to be handed down at 14:00 hours this afternoon.

More details later…

Zwnews