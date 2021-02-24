By George Charamba| Two former MDC Alliance key members, Senator Lilian Timvious and Cde Blessing Chebundo have crossed the floor to join the ruling Zanu-PF Party. They have just met with the President and First Secretary, Cde ED Mnangagwa, at State House.

The President received the newest members in the company of Vice President Chiwenga and Chairman Muchinguri-Kashiri. Chairman of Midlands Province, Cde Mackenzie Ncube, and Minister of State for Midlands Province, Cde Larry Mavhima, accompanied the ex-MDC-A members.

Cde Blessing Chebundo had since left MDC-A to join MDC-T now led by Senator Douglas Mwonzora. Both figures opined that they found it futile to continue with negative opposition for the sake of opposition instead of joining hands with the rest of the country to support Vision 2030.

His Excellency the President, Cde ED Mnangagwa, welcomes the new members. Senator Timvious was Deputy Treasurer in MDC-A, while Cde Chebundo was in the Standing Committee of MDC-T.