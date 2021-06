Former Dynamos player and coach Misheck Chidzambwa has died.

The club has confirmed the development on its official social media handle.

“We are saddened by the passing away of a great player and coach Misheck Chidzambwa.

“Chidzambwa won seven titles with us, was the first Warriors captain to win silverware and first Warriors coach to win COSAFA Cup.

“Rest in peace,” posted Dynamos on its Twitter handle.

Details later…

-Zwnews