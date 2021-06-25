The Ministry of Home Affairs has urged all candidates intending to sit for the GCE Ordinary and Advanced Level examinations, but do not possess ID’s which are required for registration are advised to visit the nearest Civil Registry Offices countrywide on Saturday 26 June to Sunday 27 June 2021 between 0800-1500 hrs.

Learners are therefore advised to bring the following documents as they apply for IDs:

i. Original long or short birth certificate and copy.

ii. ID of either parent. iii. Death certificate (for those having a deceased parent(s).

Full statement below:

-Zwnews