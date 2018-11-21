BREAKING News: FIRE destroys Mbuyazwe School in Umguza Matabeleland North..Pictures

Yesterday another fire burnt down some structures at Mbuyazwe Secondary School on the outskirts of Bulawayo, teachers’ houses and girls accomodation destroyed.

According to sources the fire razed a girls’ hostel at Mbuyazwe Secondary School in Umguza District, Matabeleland North yesterday amid calls for security services to investigate the alarming cases of infernos being experienced around the country.

The hostel, which also houses teachers was destroyed with property worth thousands of dollars burnt at 7AM after pupils had left for their classes.

The incident comes at the back of a series of suspicious fires since last Saturday.

On the day, a number of Mpilo Central Hospital doctors in Bulawayo were left homeless after an inferno engulfed their living quarters, destroying property worth about $300 000.

On Monday, three shops in Kadoma – Edgars, Jet and Coloursel – were also razed in a blaze causing the destruction of furniture and clothing items worth thousands of dollars.

On the same day, two thirds of the Glen View Area 8 Home Industry Complex along Willowvale Road in Harare was destroyed by a fire that broke out in the afternoon, destroying property worth millions of dollars belonging to informal traders

On Tuesday, an inferno reduced to shells six cars at a car workshop just outside Siya So SMEs complex in Mbare, Harare.

The cause of the Mbuyazwe School fire is not known.

Meanwhile the Education Ministry has asked pupils to go back home as they had lost everything in the inferno.

The school’s headmaster Mr Gordin Sithole said the school will require donors to rebuild saying most of the children were from poverty stricken families.