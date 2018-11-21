Goreraza: CHIWENGA is said to have been at the top of what happened in 2008

Stanley Goreraza: Jim Kunaka has opened up a can of worms. There are so many of these cans that are yet to be opened.

It is time the whole country came to know about the full extent of the crimes Zanupf has committed. Crimes against humanity and economic crimes.

If President Mnangagwa is genuine, and he has nothing to hide, then another commission is in order. One that will dig into what happened in 2008. 6 people died in August. Hundreds died in 2008. Women and girls were raped, houses torched, civilians tortured. We all want to know what happened in 2008 and who were behind the genocidal attempt.