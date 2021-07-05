The Zimbabwe Republic Police has confirmed that 20 people have died in an accident which took place along Masvingo-Zvishavane road (Mbalabala to be more precise).
The accident happened when a Toyota Granvia which was travelling from Masvingo towards Zvishavane burst a tyre, veered onto the oncoming Toyota Wish’s lane which was coming from opposite direction.
ZRP says the vehicles had a head-on collision at the 61km peg along Masvingo – Mbalabala Road near Chitowa Business Centre, just after Mhandamabwe.
The accident occurred at 15:45 hours.
Three injured victims were taken to Zvishavane District Hospital while the bodies have been taken to Masvingo Provincial Hospital.
More details to follow…
-Zwnews