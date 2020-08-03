A coronavirus outbreak has reportedly hit EMS Enterprise farm situated 20 km away from the Torwood residential area in Redcliff, Midlands Province, Zwnews has learnt.

In an alert sent by councillors to residents and ratepayers under the jurisdiction of Redcliff Municipality, the EMS Enterprise farm owner Guyfield Mpehla, his three children and farm manager Cliff Zhanda recently tested positive for Covid19 and have since been placed under self quarantine at the farm.

The Kwekwe District Covid19 rapid response team has since visited the farm, which is also located opposite Longhood Farm.

“The reaction team discovered that the infected patients were being attended by a team from Gweru while there is no record of their tests and treatment in Kwekwe. It was also noted that a private doctor is paying some private visits at the farm. Mr Guyfield Mpehla claims that he is now feeling better but said his manager Cliiff Zhanda is still weak,” partly reads the alert. “The mission follows an outcry by the neighbouring community claiming that their isolation is not being monitored and (that there) could be a rapid outbreak of the virus through contacts because some of the workers are living out (sic) members staying in Longhood, Swartlarge, Lannes, Lannes extension and other surrounding farms.” Mpehla’s housemaid, Mrs Tshaimbizi and seven other young men frequently go for work (sic) from their homes in Longhood farm which is the closest neighbouring farm opposite EMS Enterprise. There is fear and suspicion that amongst the 32 workers of Mr Mpehla, otherwise the majority of them might be infected because of random movements and failure to observe the isolation rules properly,” reads the message.

Zimbabwe has witnessed a surge in coronavirus cases with the capital Harare now the epicenter of the deadly pandemic after recording more 300 cases in a single day over the weekend.

During the time of publishing, the country had recorded 3 921 confirmed Covid19 cases while 1 016 of its nationals have recovered.

Since the outbreak of the virus on March 20 this year, a total of 70 locals have succumbed to the coronavirus scourge.

Zwnews