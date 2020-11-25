On behalf of the Choto family, Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) has just got a court order granted by High Court Judge Justice Mushore on Wednesday 25 November 2020 ordering Godwin Matanga, the Commissioner-General of Zimbabwe Republic Police, Home Affairs Minister Kazembe Kazembe and Constable Rachid Siri to pay ZWL$4.3 million to the Choto family for the unlawful shooting of Kelvin Tinashe Choto in 2019 during anti-government protests.

Represented by Fiona Iliff of ZLHR, Kelvin’s widow Varaidzo Chiyanike and Kelvin’s father Julius Choto sued for damages emanating from the unlawful shooting of the footballer in Chitungwiza.

Out of the ZWL$4.3 million, ZWL$2 million compensation for loss of support for minor child Anenyasha Janelle Choto, ZWL $2 million is for loss of support for widow Varaidzo Chiyanike, ZWL$168 000 is for nervous shock and trauma for Varaidzo Chiyanike, ZWL$168 000 is for nervous shock and trauma for Julius Choto, who is Kelvin’s father.

BREAKING NEWS: Court orders Zim police to pay ZWL$4.3 million for the shooting of footballer Kelvin Tinashe Choto in 2019

