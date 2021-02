Chief Nyamukoho, born Samson Katsande has passed on today.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Nick Mangwana announced the Chief’s death.

He said Chief Nyamukoho passed on at his homestead in Mutoko after a long illness.

The Chief was born in 1932 and reigned since 2001 until his passing on.

“He will be buried under the Ngahwe traditional customs at a date yet to be announced,” Mangwana said.

-Zwnews