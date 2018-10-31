BREAKING News: Armed police raid Prophet Walter Magaya, Seize HIV/AIDS Aguma medicine

Latest: Prophet Magaya fears for his life after ED govt sends armed police

Armed police raided PHD church leader Prophet Walter Magaya’s office in search of “Aguma” the hiv/aids cure drug.

The police ransacked the office of the Prophet in his absence around 7:30pm this evening whilst Magaya was at a church service.

Prophet Magaya bemoaned this attack citing that he now feared for his life as the police might plant something in his office.

The evening raid was also confirmed by Zimbabwe’s Deputy Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Energy Mutodi who also happens to be a close friend to President Mnangagwa.

Wrote Mutodi:

“POLICE RAID MAGAYA: I can confirm police this evening raided Prophet Walter Magaya offices to recover samples of his aguma medicine which he claims cures HIV. The raid marks the start of an investigation into this matter. Health experts say there is no cure yet,” he said.

Reports indicate that Magaya has already started advertising his HIV and Aids “cure” despite government’s assertion that the herb had not yet been approved by authorities.

Aguma immune booster sachet, according to a social media advert, is going for $500, while the capsules are being sold for $1 000.

ZwNews.com