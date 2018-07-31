BREAKING: Nelson Chamisa takes strong lead against Zanu PF

Against the odds & against the walls, this man kept marching & he gave the nation hope

HARARE: Preliminary results show Nelson Chamisa doing well in ruling party strongholds in Manicaland, Midlands, Matabeleland North, and Mashonaland rural areas. This is based on signed and stamped results posted outside polling stations and shared online by election agents.

The results are still few but it it notable that Chamisa is leading in some wards previously deemed opposition no go areas around Mashonaland, Masvingo and Midlands.

A number of foreign media have predicted a Mnangagwa win but results so far say otherwise.

President Mnangagwa’s spokesperson George Charamba has insinuated via his blog post that Zanu PF was winning without further explanation.

Meanwhile, Chamisa’s supporters are already paying tribute to their leader:

“This is definitely ours. Even if it was not, I would still write a tag & put it on this man’s forehead with these words; YOU ARE A LEGEND. Against the odds & against the walls, this man kept marching & he gave the nation hope. A legend, he is. Zimbabwe’s incoming President, NC,” said Patson Dzamara.

