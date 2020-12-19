Mukaro High School head Pauline Dzapasi has died.

She got admitted to Gutu Mission Hospital yesterday.

She was reportedly suffering Covid-19 related symptoms.

Meanwhile, the Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) has sent message condolences to the Dzapasi family.

ARTUZ said; “Our sincere condolences to Mrs Dzapasi’s family.

As we receive our kids and family members from boarding schools lets be wary of the risk of the mass spreading of the virus in our communities. Our gvt failed us!”

-Zwnews