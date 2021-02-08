President ED Mnangagwa has made two Cabinet appointments, among other appointments.

Ambassador Dr FREDERICK Shava, until now our UN Ambassador, is now the new Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister following recent demise of Dr SB Moyo.

Hon Mhona, MP for Chikomba Central becomes the new Transport Minister, filling the gap left by late Dr Biggie Joel Matiza.

Deputy Minister Mike Madiro relocates from Home Affairs to Transport and Infrastructural Development.

Hon Kindness Paradza becomes the new Deputy Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services.

He replaces Hon Mutodi.

Hon Matsikenyere, MP for Chimanimani East becomes the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution in charge of Manicaland. Hon Mabhoyi-Ncube from Beitbridge joins Home Affairs as Deputy Minister.

More on Willowgate Scandal and Frederick Shava

Shava was implicated in the Willowgate Scandal by the Sandura Commission which was headed by former Judge President Wilson Sandura. Then Minister of State, Shava, had bought and sold so many vehicles that the Sandura Commission criticized him for “behaving like a car dealer,” because he made about $70,000 in a year. He resigned after having given false testimony to the commission investigating the affair. Shava said he stepped down because he had embarrassed the government and especially Mugabe, I failed him. My conscience does not allow me to continue in this office of high esteem. After his conviction, Shava was sentenced to nine months’ imprisonment with no option of a fine, but Mugabe acted swiftly and issued a presidential pardon 24 hours later. “Who among us has not lied? Yesterday you were with your girlfriend and you told your wife that you were with the Prime Minister.

