COVID-19 LATEST: Zimbabwe’s military is back in the streets for the next three weeks after President Emmerson Mnangagwa announced a mandatory 21-day national lockdown in a bid to slow the outbreak of the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

Mnangagwa announced that he will be deploying the security forces to enforce the 21-day the national lockdown on Friday night. The national lockdown will start from Monday 30 March 2020.

Below are some of the highlights from the President’s address about the 21-day national lockdown: