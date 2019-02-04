BREAKING: Kwekwe road accident kills four people

Four people died on the spot this morning when a commuter omnibus they were travelling in burst its rear tyre at Tiger Reef-Bridge at the 15 kilometre peg along Gokwe-Kwekwe road.

Eyewitnesses claim four people died on the spot including the conductor, while 13 other passengers were injured and were taken to Kwekwe General Hospital.

The kombi had 17 people on board and the driver is among the injured.

Eyewitness claimed that the kombi burst its rear tyre and rolled several times before landing on its roof.

