Prophet Shepherd Bushiri could lose houses, cars, private jet..COURT LATEST

Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) leader Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife were today expected to appear at the Pretoria Special Commercial Crimes Court following their arrest in Rustenburg on Friday.

#Bushiris’ case has been postponed to Wednesday where they will apply for bail

The Hawks say Prophet Bushiri and his wife are facing charges of money laundering and fraud amounting to R16 million.

The Asset Forfeiture Unit wants to seize their assets, including their luxury houses and cars and their Gulfstream private jet.

According to the Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudze the pair is also accused of contravening the Prevention of Crimes Act.

Despite the arrest of the couple, the controversial ECG church resumed prayers and church service at the Pretoria showgrounds headquarters on Sunday.

agencies