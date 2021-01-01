Co-Vice-President Kembo Mohadi has taken over the Zimbabwean Presidency in an acting capacity as President Emmerson Mnangagwa takes his month long annual leave.

As from today, 1 January 2021, the Co-VP is acting President till 14 January.

VP Constantino Chiwenga becomes acting President from 15 January till 1 February.

The Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services confirmed that the Head of State has taken his annual leave:

We wish to advise the Nation that HE, President Emmerson Mnangagwa will be taking his holiday break from the 1 January 2021 to the 2nd of February 2021.

“Hon VP Mohadi will be acting President from 1 January to 14 January 2021. Hon VP, Dr CGDN Chiwenga from 15 Jan to February 2021,” said the ministry.

-Zwnews