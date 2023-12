Pius Jamba has been convicted of killing Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activist Moreblessing Ali.

Presiding judge Esther Muremba said there was overwhelming evidence against him adding that he had no any evidence to defend himself.

Former CCC spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere confirmed the development, adding that no person should be murdered for their politics. “It’s not a crime to wear a yellow shirt. Rest in power, Moreblessing Ali,” she said.

Zwnews