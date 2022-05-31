The High Court has set aside local government minister July Moyo’s bid to suspend Harare mayor Jacob Mafume a fourth time.

High Court judge Justice Mafusire’s ruling has confirmed Mafume as substantive mayor of Harare.

Moyo had put in Mafume’s place Stewart Mutizwa as puppet acting mayor, who is ZANU PF loved.

Sometime last year, Moyo suspended Mafume for the fourth time and as previously, without convening a disciplinary hearing.

In the latest suspension dated December 17, Moyo accused Mafume of committing gross acts of misconduct and high levels of incompetence.

Zwnews