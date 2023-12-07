Zimbabwe has officially announced a breakthrough as Australian-listed company Invictus Energy Ltd discovered gas in Muzarabani, northern Zimbabwe. The Minister of Mines and Mining Development, Soda Zhemu, confirmed the find, marking a significant milestone. Invictus, actively drilling two exploration wells in search of oil and gas, has recovered four hydrocarbon samples meeting international standards from two separate zones in the Upper Angwa. This discovery is noteworthy as it represents the first Triassic-aged hydrocarbon found in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Ongoing Evaluation for Future Plans

Invictus Energy Ltd is currently involved in appraisal and evaluation work to determine the size and quality of the gas reservoirs. The assessment aims to establish an optimal development plan for these newfound resources. Minister Zhemu clarified that the confirmed discovery is related to gas alone, and further tests and evaluations are in progress to confirm the presence of oil. The Zimbabwean government and Invictus have emphasized ongoing exploration efforts, promising to keep the public informed about developments in this oil and gas exploration project.

Zimbabwe’s government has declared the discovery of gas in Muzarabani, according to an official statement.