Zimbabwe has officially announced a breakthrough as Australian-listed company Invictus Energy Ltd discovered gas in Muzarabani, northern Zimbabwe. The Minister of Mines and Mining Development, Soda Zhemu, confirmed the find, marking a significant milestone. Invictus, actively drilling two exploration wells in search of oil and gas, has recovered four hydrocarbon samples meeting international standards from two separate zones in the Upper Angwa. This discovery is noteworthy as it represents the first Triassic-aged hydrocarbon found in Sub-Saharan Africa.
Ongoing Evaluation for Future Plans
Invictus Energy Ltd is currently involved in appraisal and evaluation work to determine the size and quality of the gas reservoirs. The assessment aims to establish an optimal development plan for these newfound resources. Minister Zhemu clarified that the confirmed discovery is related to gas alone, and further tests and evaluations are in progress to confirm the presence of oil. The Zimbabwean government and Invictus have emphasized ongoing exploration efforts, promising to keep the public informed about developments in this oil and gas exploration project.
Zimbabwe’s government has declared the discovery of gas in Muzarabani, according to an official statement.
- The Government of Zimbabwe is pleased to announce that Geo Associates
and its partners Invictus Energy and One Gas Resources have successfully
declared a gas discovery in Zimbabwe through the ongoing exploration
activities in Muzarabani. This is a major discovery and represents one of
the most significant developments in the onshore Oil and Gas Sector in the
Southern Africa Region. The discovery is the first Triassic aged
hydrocarbon in Sub Saharan Africa.
- Geo Associates has delivered an exceptional result from the first two wells
drilled in Mukuyu, opening up substantial room in their large portfolio of
prospects and leads for further discoveries. The results were shared as
should be the norm have now been shared with Government. The company
has also proceeded to make this announcement at Australian Stock
Exchange as per listing requirements.
- A total of four hydrocarbon samples were recovered to the surface from
two separate zones in the Upper Angwa using the wireline formation
testing tool. The samples meet key international standards and; gas and
fluid properties will be confirmed following laboratory testing. Currently
the Company is conducting further appraisal and evaluation work to
confirm the size and quality of the gas reservoirs, and to determine the
optimal development plan. The discovery also bodes well for other
prospects and leads in the remainder of the larger Cabora Bassa Basin.
- This discovery is a result of the long-term partnership between Geo
Associates and the Government of Zimbabwe, with Government providing
an appropriate mining title and a conducive regulatory and fiscal
environment for the project. Zimbabwe is proud and grateful of this